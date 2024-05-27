Hundreds spend Memorial Day at Hawaiian Falls with World Series champion, Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford

WACO, Texas — Hundreds of people came to Hawaiian Falls in Waco on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day, and had the chance to meet a World Series champion, too.

Marcus Huffman brought his two-year-old son to Hawaiian Falls for the first time on Memorial Day.

"I am spending time with my family, enjoying the vibe, and celebrating Memorial Day — that's the reason we’re here today.”

He joined hundreds of others who chose to spend the holiday in a spot stay cool.

Fans lined up to get the chance to meet Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford.

The Rangers’ mascot “Captain” was in attendance, chilling poolside with the kids.

Bradford and his wife met at Baylor, so they enjoyed coming back to the neighborhood.

"Waco is near and dear to us," Bradford said.

"We graduated in 2019, and we lived here for three off seasons. We called Waco home, and it still feels like home.”

Bradford spoke to 25 News about his World Series win.

“I was lucky enough last year with the World Series — we had a great clubhouse last year," he said.

“It’s a true honor to play for my hometown."



Bradford says Memorial Day means a lot to him.

For many Central Texans, Monday was a day to relax in the pool, but also a time to remember.

"I have multiple family members who served in World War II — this isn’t just a regular day," Huffman said.

This means everything to us.”

Hawaiian Falls is open through Labor Day seven days a week.