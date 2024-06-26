How Waco's water conservation plan affects local car washes

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco's water conservation plan is going into effect, which will impact when Central Texans can water their lawns, and local carwashes — many are wondering how the plan impacts local car washes.



Several car washes have been popping up around the Waco Metro area, which has led to some asking how they're going to be affected by the conservation plan.

Car washes aren't affected by the conservation plan, but when drought restrictions go into place, the city will limit their hours.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Do you think there are too many car washes in Waco?"

“Yes,” Curtis Merritt said.

It’s a shared sentiment among several neighbors in the Waco Metro area.

“In the last two years, they’ve built probably another 15 car washes in Waco,” Merritt said.

With the City of Waco’s new water conservation efforts, many have been asking about whether or not car washes are affected.

“Car washes aren’t affected by that — but if we do start looking at drought restrictions, so the lake gets below those trigger levels, then car washes will start to be affected," said Jessica Emmett Sellers with the City of Waco.

"Some of them will have to limit their open hours."

Stephen Montano with Watershed Car Wash says all the water they use gets recycled with their 24 hour reclaimed water filtration unit.

“That’s what this unit does for us, it recycles that water pump it back up and we use that water within the car wash," Montano said.

"It provides a great wash for the customers, and it saves us money as well."

Montano says it takes about 30 to 40 gallons to wash a car through a car wash, but to wash it yourself at home it could take between 40 to 100 gallons.

“Sometimes people don’t have a little nozzle on their hose and some people just leave it running, and you're out there for 30 minutes," Montano said.

"This wash takes about two minutes, and the water that we use is recycled — which is just something you can’t do at home."

The conservation efforts will limit watering days to three days a week — the new water restrictions begin July 1.

