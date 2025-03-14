Backyard shed fire spreads to home, displaces 8 in Waco

Officials said a backyard shed fire spread to a home due to strong winds, displacing four adults, four children, and four pets.

The Waco Fire Department responded with 13 units and 31 firefighters, bringing the fire under control and extinguishing it within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the homeowners claim a downed power line in the backyard may have caused it.

According to the family, they have contacted the city multiple times over the past four years about the issue, but say no action was taken.

