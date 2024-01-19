Hillsboro woman gets new FDA-approved procedure for high blood pressure

WACO, Texas — Julie Schulz has dealt with high blood pressure since her early 20’s.

Before her renal denervation procedure, she was hopeful it would work.

“Hopefully I can get off my meds, but I would be grateful for any reduction at this point," Schulz said.

"It makes me feel medicated.”

25 News had the chance to talk to Julie two months after her procedure.

“I have so much more energy, and my blood pressure is stable," she said.

Her doctor Robert Stoler explains the minimally invasive procedure which just got passed by the FDA.

Baylor Scott and White Dr. Robert Stoler says, “It’s a catheter that goes in the kidney, and delivers energy to modify the nerves that supply the kidney," said Dr. Robert Stoler with Baylor Scott and White.

"We believe those nerves put out adrenaline in patients with high blood pressure and we get rid of overactivity, and reduce blood pressure. It’s incredibly effective”

Schulz’s blood pressure has stabilized and she doesn’t have to take as much medication.

The procedure also shows more positive results as more time goes by.

Julie Schulz has three almost grown children who love that she doesn’t have to take as many medications.

"They’re excited about it — it was an annoyance to worry about taking medication all the time," Julie said.

"I’m happy I can keep up with them and they go!”

Dr. Stoler is hopeful this will work for other patients as well.

“This will be applicable to a huge number of people. We’re going to see more and more people asking to do the renal denervation," he said.

If you think you might be a candidate, talk to your primary physician.