Help out this holiday season with Friends for Life by wrapping gifts for seniors

WACO, Texas — Friends for Life is asking for the community's help with their "Gifts for Grannies and Grandpa's" service project. The gifts are given to seniors who are homebound or with a disability.

And now more than ever, Friends for Life is in need of volunteers to bring in gifts and to wrap them.

Kay Johnson is the area coordinator for Friends for Life.

“The current thing that we don’t have though is sweatpants and sweatshirts for men and women. We did not get any literally. We have like maybe 10 pairs of sweatpants for women but none for men, and slippers. We can use the larger sizes for both men and women,” Johnson said.

Friends for Life held a community wrapping party Saturday but the organization said that you can still volunteer to wrap gifts for future dates.