WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A heavy police presence was reported at DiamondBack's Steakhouse on Tuesday, June 10, as officers responded to an incident at the restaurant.

Video footage from the scene shows the front windows and doors of the establishment shattered, indicating a possible break-in or altercation.

Officials have not yet released specific details about the situation, and an investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned for further developments.