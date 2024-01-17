Heather's Healthy Habits: Avoiding injury at the gym

WACO, Texas — Heather Healy adds another installment to her Healthy Habits series: avoiding injury at the gym. She stops at Train Waco to speak with a trainer and a workout client on movements to do at the gym to not strain or pull your muscles. She also talks with an Orthopedic Surgeon with Baylor, Scott and White on why going slow and easing into workouts is the way to go.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Terry Reeves has been coming to Train Waco since May of last year, to better his overall health and up his CrossFit game.

“Everything that I do in CrossFit has gotten better. I’m stronger, I have more confidence. I’ve lost 25 pounds, so, it’s been a good deal,” Reeves said.

Linking up with trainer Matt Peppley to make sure the moves made in this gym are to progress, not regress.

“What works for me and what doesn’t work for me, and what might work for someone else, and so, Matt listens real well to what you’re trying to do and accommodates that,” Reeves said.

“This is our career, we eat, sleep and breathe this, so if you get with one of us for at least three sessions to go through how to use this equipment properly, how to exercise safely, that’s going to give you a huge head start, but get results safer,” Peppley said.

Safety being the main focus, so injuries doesn’t happen.

“Most of the time it’s a strain or a sprain of a muscle. The most common ones are hamstring, Achilles, things like that that can be really prevent with simple things like stretching and some joint-mobility work before you can get started with the actual workout,” Dr. Gregory Sprowls said.

Orthopedic Surgeon Gregory Sprowls with Baylor, Scott and White explains if you pull something or a more serious injury occurs while working out, don't over exert yourself, relax, or you’ll make it worse.

“Taking it slow, using high rep and low weight activity to start with is a good strategy to hit the ground rolling,” Dr. Sprowls said.

A slow and steady start for a better, stronger and faster recovery.

“I’m just a stronger person,” Reeves said.