Guatemalan man pleads guilty to immigration violations in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Guatemalan man pleaded guilty in federal court to two immigration-related misdemeanors: failure to report a change of address and failure to carry proper alien registration documentation.

Pablo David Cajti-Tzoy was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Waco Fugitive Operations Team on June 21 in Temple, according to court records.

Officials said Cajti-Tzoy entered the U.S. through Houston in October 2019 as a non-immigrant H-2A agricultural worker. He was authorized to stay until Jan. 3, 2020, and last listed his address in Immokalee, Florida. Records later revealed he had been living in Harker Heights, Texas, since December 2021 and had failed to notify the Department of Homeland Security of his new residence.

Cajti-Tzoy was also not carrying his Form I-94 at the time of his arrest. Both offenses are federal misdemeanors, each carrying a maximum sentence of 30 days. U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek T. Gilliland sentenced Cajti-Tzoy to time served.

The case was investigated by ICE and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier. U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons made the announcement for the Western District of Texas.