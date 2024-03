MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Local organization Grassroots Waco is holding a series of property tax workshops to help you learn to protect your finances.

Property Tax Workshops:

East Waco:

Thursday April 18th

Trinity A.M.E Church 819 Dunbar St.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Waco:

Tuesday April 23rd

Calvary Chapel Waco 702 N. 18th

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

South Waco:

Thursday April 25th

South Waco Recreation Center 2815 Speight Ave.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

https://grassrootswaco.org/