Graphic Packaging International to add to an already-growing Waco economy

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Graphic Packaging International is coming to Waco, which means more jobs for neighbors in town.

The $1,000,000,000 investment comes after what city of Waco’s Chief Economic Development Officer Danny Chavez says is the untapped potential for Waco.

"The Texas triangle will be the largest population hub in the united states by 2050 — 47 million people will live within the Texas triangle cities which includes Dallas Fort-Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston."

Abbott also praised the development in Waco and throughout the state at Wednesday’s crime stoppers event.

"CEO's are coming to Texas like never before since Texas ranks number one for economic development and economic projects," Abbott said.

The new plant is expected to bring our community 230 new jobs that pay upwards of $65,000 a year.

— something Waco Mayor Jim Holmes says is major a major plus for the economic growth of our city.

"A $1,000,000,000 investment helps with move the tax base from the city from residential to commercial," said Holmes.

So what does this means for local neighbors?

"Really hoping to lower the tax base for residents," Holmes said.

Waco ranks second in terms of job growth in the state and seventh overall in the entire nation

Leaders say this is showing to be much help for attracting businesses.

"So that drove a lot of their location analytic which is how companies make decisions and from there it made sense to be in a market like ours," Chavez said.

Chavez told 25 News' Marc Monroy now that such a big company is in Waco it will more than likely attract other corporations in the future over in the coming decades.