Governor Abbott praises Waco's quality of life and targets violent Houston gang

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott made a significant appearance in Waco on Wednesday for the 35th annual Texas Crime Stoppers Conference. This marked the first time Waco hosted the conference, a milestone achieved after a lengthy multi-year bidding process led by Sofie Martinez, the Waco PD Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Abbott's main point during his address was to discuss his course of action against the Tren de Aragua gang. The Venezuelan gang operates in the Houston area, and are notorious for gruesome violence. Abbott disclosed he signed paperwork declaring Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization, unlocking all available government resources to stop them.

"Our number one priority must be the safety and security of our fellow Texans," Abbott emphasized.

During his speech, Abbott commended the work of Texas Crime Stoppers, highlighting over $1 million in rewards paid out this year. The work aided in the closure of over 4,000 cases, receiving over 60,000 anonymous tips. He cited a recent shooting in Round Rock, where a $10,000 reward led to the capture of three suspects.

Abbott also praised Waco for its lower crime rate, contrasting it with Austin, which he compared to Chicago and New York for police defunding efforts. He mentioned signing a law defunding cities making those efforts.

Following the conference, Abbott visited Graphic Packaging International, one of the largest economic development projects in Waco's history. He used this visit to discuss his recent trip to Texas State Technical College in Waco, emphasizing the need for job-skill training to develop a work-ready job force.

This conference highlighted the ongoing efforts and successes of Texas Crime Stoppers, showcasing the importance of community involvement and the impact of strategic initiatives in enhancing public safety.