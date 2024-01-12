Gov. Abbott in Waco stumping for Pat Curry

WACO, Texas — Pat Curry is running for the House District 56 seat vacated by Charles Doc Anderson, who’s retiring after 20 years.

Gov. Greg Abbot appeared in Waco on Thursday support of Pat Curry.

“I’m fired up to get him to the House of Representatives," Gov. Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott laid out the things he’s done, like strengthening the economy, cutting property taxes, and supporting school vouchers.

The governor says he’ll continue these initiatives with Curry’s help.

"We have an open seat, and we must fill with a staunch republican for the values of McLennan County," he said.

Gov. Abbott has been tough on border issues and hopes to work on that issue in Austin with Curry.

“We have a ranch at the border — my wife and I go down there all the time, we see what’s happening," the governor said.

"The governor comes down, too — it’s a travesty. We have to stop human trafficking.”

Curry says he’d support the governor if he wins the election.

“My job would be back him up, get the word out and get conservative policy," Curry said.

Curry is running against conservative Devvie Duke.

25 News’ Lauren Adams reached out to Duke to get her opinion of the governor’s visit.

"It’s interesting the governor would support my opponent who has invested thousands in the liberal democrat agenda," Duke said in a statement.

“Retiring Representative Doc Anderson has endorsed me as the true conservative candidate for House District 56.”