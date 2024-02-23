George's to open Mexican style restaurant, Jorge's, on Franklin Avenue in Waco

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — If you drive down Franklin Avenue, you may see a local chain expanding it’s business. The buzz started in a Facebook group chat of locals asking about a new Mexican restaurant taking over this space.



Driving down Franklin Avenue, you might see some construction where El Paso Mexican Grill used to be.

“This is one of the most heavily trafficked roads in Waco with an overpass being built over the road in the future- we just feel like it’s great spot,” Kyle Citrano said.

This is a great spot for Waco staple George’s to bring in some new flavor.

“It’s a good mix of seafood, traditional Mexican Tex-Mex — we’ve got everything from your standards of you know salsa, queso, guacamole," Citrano said.

Jorge’s, a Spanish spin off of George’s, is a traditional and authentic Mexican style restaurant catering to locals.

“There might be 60-70 Mexican food restaurants here — we know that there big market here for that, they do well, and there’s a place for every one of them."

George's currently has two locations in the Waco metro area, employing around 300 people. Kyle Citrano says with this new bigger location, they’ll be employing at least another 200 people.

In previous years, the building was home to Tony Roma’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and El Paso’s Mexican Grill. Citrano says El Paso’s was hit hard from the pandemic.

“Restaurants are definitely seeing a slow down right now, and we understand that coming in," Citrano said.

"We think that offering something new to the table is going to get people to go back out and get to our restaurants."

They’re hoping their “Big O” brand from George’s to Jorge’s carries on their 90 year tradition.

“The buzz is there people understand it, people get it and they love the name — and keep it simple — people love Pappadeaux, and Pappasito’s, why can’t they love Georges and Jorge’s!”

For anyone wondering about handmade tortillas, Citrano said they’ll have a handmade flour and corn tortillas in their Tortilleria.

Jorge’s will start their hiring process in March, and hope to be open by the end of summer 2024.

