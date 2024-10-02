From Mexico to Texas: 1 Hispanic Waco PD detective's story, & his journey to giving back to his community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "We grew up very poor, we didn't have running water or electricity," said Detective Juan Avila with the Waco Police Department.

Every memory is a motivation, and the motivation for Waco Police Department's Juan Avila, is his duty to serve.

"We're proud of our traditions, proud of our language and history," Avila said.

The detective's journey starts in the small Mexican ranch of San Antonio, Guanajuato.

When he was 14, his dad, who was a U.S. Resident at the time, got him a residency card to come to the United States.

"I was pretty devastated since I loved Mexico, but I'm glad he did — I love it here," Avila said.

He stayed in Goldthwaite until he joined the U.S. Marine Corp for nine years — now, Avila has spent the last 14 years with the Waco Police Department.

"My first station was not here, it was in Japan, but I also spent some time with battalion in North Virginia,"

Avila has received many awards and medals that are now ingrained into his legacy, but nothing compares to what he says is his ultimate prize — connecting with the Hispanic community in Central Texas.

"I think that when you build that bond, you feel it even if you don't know them," Avila said.

"In 50 minutes, you feel like you're family — we're very friendly and very proud of our country."

He's also giving back through the Unidos program that Avila started to give back to the community.

"I've been teaching the Domestic Violence Awareness Class to the Spanish-speaking community to help spread awareness," Avila said.

As for the Central Texas community, he has one final message —

"You're going to be treated fairly here — we don't have police corruption like other countries, so we will do what we can to help you."