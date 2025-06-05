Free fishing day lets Texans cast a line without a license this Saturday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texans can enjoy a day on the water without a fishing license this Saturday as part of the state’s annual Free Fishing Day, hosted by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The event encourages people of all ages to explore the outdoors and try fishing in any public body of water across the state — no license required. Standard fishing rules, such as bag and length limits, will still be enforced.

Locally, Buena Vista Park at 2001 Madera Drive offers a great spot to participate. The park features a stocked pond, playground, shaded picnic areas, and a walking path, making it ideal for a family-friendly day outdoors.

More details are available at tpwd.texas.gov.