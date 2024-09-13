Former Waco priest indicted on sexual assault charges

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A McLennan County grand jury indicted a former Catholic priest this week on multiple charges.

Anthony Odiong faces three counts of second-degree felony sexual assault. He was arrested in Florida back in July and transferred to the McLennan County Jail last month.

He served as a Catholic priest at St. Peters Catholic Student Center in Waco, and St. Mary's of the Assumption in West from 2007 to 2012.

Following his arrest this summer, Waco Police encouraged any survivors of Odiong to come forward.

Waco Police Department

25 News reported on Odiong's arrest in July. You can see more on the case by clicking here.

