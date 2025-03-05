Watch Now
Former railway transformed into 'M-K-T Trail', ribbon cutting set for March 6

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A former railway is now a community pathway. The M-K-T Trail in East Waco will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 6.

The rail-to-trail project converted 1.2 miles of historic railway from Sherman Street to Gholson Road into a lighted, 12-foot-wide concrete pedestrian path. The mixed-use trail follows a section of the decommissioned Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad, creating a vital connection between neighborhoods and the existing Brazos River trail system.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the trailhead of Garrison Street and Faulkner Lane.

Click herefor more information.

