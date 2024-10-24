Former Baylor star inducted into 'Texas Sports Hall of Fame' class of 2025

The Board of Directors of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame has announced the eight individuals set to be inducted on February 15, 2025.

One of the players inducted was Brittney Griner, a three-time Olympic gold medalist with the U.S. women's national basketball team and a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Griner played college basketball at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she made her mark as a freshman by recording 223 blocked shots, setting the all-time single-season record. This achievement established her as one of the top shot blockers in women's basketball history.

The class of 2025 members were selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee.

The 64th Annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance will be held in the BASE at Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

