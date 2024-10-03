Flight school at Waco Regional Airport to host free family event

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Chiota Aviation, flight school at the Waco Regional Airport, wants to help Central Texans get their pilot's license.

The local flight school has been with Waco Regional for five years, and they're hosting Airplanes and Coffee this Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7815 Karl May Drive in Waco.

The event will give Central Texans the opportunity to see and get inside planes, to learn about getting a pilot's license, and to even become a pilot who can fly in and out of Waco Regional airport.

Chiota Avation will be giving away free coffee and breakfast items, and they will be hosting a free discovery flight giveaway, where Central Texans can familiarize themselves with the plane and flight experience.

To learn more about Chiota Aviation, click here.

Follow Dominique on social media!