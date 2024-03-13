First comes free Wi-Fi, then comes contactless paying for Waco Transit

WACO, Texas — Waco Transit is now offering free Wi-Fi on all buses.

25 News' Lauren Adams talked to riders who said they can’t wait to use it.

Steve Villicano lives in Lacy Lakeview and rides the bus daily. He said, “I’ve enjoyed riding the bus because I’ve saved a lot of money.”

Now he can enjoy it even more because they are offering free Wi-Fi.

“I think it’s a good idea. It helps us coordinate our travels. If we have to use the bus, we need to know where to go and the schedules. It’s really important," Villecano said.

Waco Transit installed the free Wi-Fi so they can make digital upgrades like adding contactless fare, digital monitors, announcing systems, and automatic passenger counter systems.

They’re also hoping the new free Wi-Fi which was paid for by grants will keep the 782,000 passengers who ride annually entertained and informed.

Charles Parham with Waco Transit said, “I envision instead of waiting they can break out their tablet and do homework or shop or look at the route for the next pick-up.”

As for Villicano he can’t wait to ride with the new Wi-Fi systems, especially the contactless fare system which will be installed soon.

“Anything to make our lives easier that’s great. I think it’s great because everyone has a phone these days," Villicano said.