First African American woman elected to McLennan Commission remembered

WACO, Texas — Precinct Two McLennan County Commissioner Patrica Miller, 65, unexpectedly died almost two weeks ago at a hospital.

She was the first African American woman elected into the commission.

A memorial service for her was held at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waco Friday evening where dozens of vehicles filled in parking spots all around the church—all with people who loved and respected the late commissioner.

They gathered to remember her legacy.

The church was filled with speakers and even members of Miller’s sorority.

Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is a place where she called home for most of her life.

“To me she was Sister Pat” said, Pastor Dr. Jimmy Hunter.

He told me he saw Miller and her husband as friends and close confidants.

He even wed Miller and her husband some years ago and her absence from the church is already being noticed.

“So I will miss seeing her and her husband sit together, about that fourth row in the center, and if she’s not singing in the choir or something like that and they sit shoulder to shoulder” he said.

I myself was one of the last people to interview Commissioner Miller a few weeks back and every time I spoke to her since, to work on a story, she was always out in her community at events or ceremonies.

That’s something Pastor Dr. Hunter wants people to remember is Commissioner Miller was always a leader and an ideal member of her community and church.

He said, “she leaves behind a legacy that’s gonna be some shoes that will be hard to fill.”

He added, “I don’t know if there was anything that people did not know about her because what you saw was her.”

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the BASE at the Extraco Event Center.

