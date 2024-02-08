Late McLennan County Commissioner kept her promise while in office

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Before Commissioner Patricia Miller unexpectedly passed away last week, she fulfilled a major campaign promise: higher wages and benefits for workers.

Miller pushed to increase wages from larger companies doing business in McLennan County — pushing the base rate to $15 per hour including benefits.

Miller fought so that companies receiving tax breaks and incentives would have to pay local workers more — this push is something Judge James Lee Jr. said was important to Miller and the people she served.

He believes it gives them the opportunity to live.

"It’s all about a living wage — so, instead of you having to struggle and work, you have the ability to buy yourself a nice pair of shoes and still be able to pay your bills," Judge Lee said.

"That is the advantage that her advocacy has done for the citizens of McLennan County."

Judge Lee knew Miller for 26 years.

He wants people to remember Miller's passion for others, her smile, and her drive.

A visitation service for Miller will be held Friday, Feb. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Miller's funeral service will take place Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at The Base at Extraco Event Center.