Fire Chief Walker to step down, return to Arizona for family care

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco announced that Fire Chief Walker will step down from his position to return to Arizona and care for a family member facing an unexpected health issue.

Walker strengthened the Waco Fire Department during his tenure, enhancing the city’s safety and resilience. His dedication and vision have left a lasting impact on the community.

The City of Waco supports Walker’s decision and expresses deep gratitude for his service. While his departure marks a significant change, he will remain a valued part of Waco’s history.

Walker’s final working day will be Feb. 22, 2025. The city will soon appoint an interim fire chief and begin a nationwide search for his permanent replacement.

