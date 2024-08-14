'Feeling inspired': Para Todos Waco to hold its first ever Latina Day Conference

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco’s first ever Latina Day will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

Para Todos Waco is hosting the Latina Day Conference at Cultivate Twelve — the conference will be an opportunity for women in the Waco community to feel empowered.

"I want to be around other women that empower me, that look like me and that share a similar story to my background," said founder of Para Todos Waco, Jessica Moreno Gonzales.

Para Todos Waco is a nonprofit organization, helping Latinos in the community with their small businesses.

The organization is hosting their first ever Latina Day Conference — it will be an opportunity for women in the Waco community to come together and hear Latina leaders in our community talk about education, beauty, fitness, and entrepreneurship.

"I hope they walk away feeling inspired, if they have an idea or dream maybe they’ve been thinking about, maybe they haven’t had the support at home or around their normal environment, that they find a place that’s here to inspire them,” Moreno Gonzales said.

The conference is Saturday and Sunday, and attendees do not have to be Latina to come.

Tickets are on sale for Saturday and entrance is free on Sunday — for more information, click here.

