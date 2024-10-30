Fall festivities: Baylor Scott & White Health celebrates newborns in costumes and Texas-sized pumpkins

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — NICU babies, often born prematurely or facing health challenges, embody an incredible resilience and strength that inspires everyone around them.

Baylor Scott & White shows off their tiny warriors in their Halloween costumes in the “Tiniest Texans” feature.

The Tiniest Texans featured from the Brazos Valley were born in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Baylor Scott & White in College Station, which was also treated to redesignation as a prestigious Level III NICU this month.

Click here to see the babies dressed in Halloween costumes from the cutest boo-tiques for the not-so-spooky season spirit.

