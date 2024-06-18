'Every person should know how to swim': Hawaiian Falls hosts water safety lesson

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Swimming is a skill that could save a life — Hawaiian Falls is hosting the World's Largest Swimming Lesson to teach water safety to the community.



World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 20

Class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Sign up here for the class

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

"Every person should know how to swim," said local swim instructor, Sarah Delk.

It's a skill that could save a life — with summer water activities coming up, it's important now more than ever to learn water safety.

Hawaiian Falls is hosting a free water safety class for the Central Texas community.

"Look Waco’s surrounded by lakes and rivers and pools, so it's actually even more impactful in a community where a lot of residents enjoy water activities during the summer months,” said Chief Marketing Officer for Hawaiian Falls Ron McKenzie.

“It’s just to introduce people to basic water safety skills so that they can be as safe as they possible can."

The World Waterpark Association hosts the world's largest swimming lesson to spread safety awareness, while teaching people how to swim.

"Our swimmers are learning how to float on their front and on their back, how to flip, because if they fall on their stomach, they need to know how to get on their back so they can get that air flowing, or so they can get their mouth out so they can breathe,” Delk said.

The event is at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services say that 34 children have drowned in Texas this year.

While you have to register for the event in advance, those who finish the class will get two free tickets to Hawaiian Falls — one winner will get a 2024 Hawaiian Falls season pass.