'Drip, drip, drip': Roof repair program helps low-income families in Central Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — One local non-profit it looking to assist low-income families in Waco.

For the past 15 years, Grassroots Waco has been repairing roofs for those who can't afford to pay for it themselves — now the application for roof relief is available.

The nonprofit repairs 20 to 25 roofs every year.



The services provided by Grassroots are made possible, in part, through a grant from the City of Waco. The program is free to low-income families that live in the City of Waco

For the 2025 program, grassroots has enough funds to repair 23 roofs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It was dripping down here on this end,” said local homeowner, Alice Gilton.

Gilton was just sitting in her home on a normal day, when something didn’t seem right.

A hole had formed in her ceiling from a leak in her roof she says was caused by heavy rains — a leak that was going to cost $1,600 to repair, and Gilton’s home insurance was not going to cover it.

“I’m on a fixed income, and I didn’t know how I was going to get it — I really didn’t, so I just had to continue to use buckets,” she said.

This is the type of story that local nonprofit, Grassroots Waco, hears far too often.

“Her roof was definitely at a time of needing to be replaced, and one leak quickly turn into multiple leaks, and so we were able to catch hers before it did a lot of damage on the inside,” said Project Manager with Grassroots Waco, Brian Shavers.

Every year the nonprofit helps 20 to 25 low-income families replace their roof — that community assistance comes from a grant provided by the City of Waco.

“A lot of the homes we get to, the damage has already been done, so then you’re looking at sheet rock repair and insulation," Shavers said.

"The program is able to come alongside those that don’t have the means and are in danger of losing their home from what is a simple leak."

In the past 15 years, Grassroots has been able to replace around 230 roofs — leaving people like Alice Gilton with a roof over her head.

“Lord have mercy — I don’t know what I would have done without them,” she said.

To apply or to find out if you qualify for the roof repair program, click here.

