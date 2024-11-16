DPS holds boat dedication ceremony in Waco to honor Trooper Richard Cottle

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held a boat dedication ceremony at Brazos Park East in Waco on Friday to honor Trooper Richard Cottle.

Cottle, 51, died on May 9, 2001, in a four-vehicle crash in McLennan County. Cottle worked for DPS for 30 years, began working in Waco in 1997, and touched many lives.

Cottle’s family, DPS officials, fellow Troopers, local law enforcement, and state and local leaders were present.

On January 12, 2023, a stretch of IH-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated in Trooper Cottle’s memory.

“Trooper Richard Cottle served his fellow Texans with honor and dignity, and I’m proud to be in Waco today as we dedicate this new Texas Highway Patrol vessel in remembrance of him,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee.

Cottle is survived by his children and grandchildren.

