Dozens attend peaceful Waco pro-Palestinian rally

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens of people showed up in downtown Waco for a pro-Palestinian protest on Wednesday.

25 News talked to some who attended and they told us they're glad the support is being shown in Waco.

A group of protesters gathered at Indian Springs Park in downtown Waco to show support for Palestine.

Mohammad Alta was born in Jordan and brought his family to the rally in Waco.

“It’s very important for me to come here for my Palestinian people and for all humanity," Alta said.

Many people from the community gathered to listen to the speakers — some bringing handmade signs with personal messages.

One little boy proudly flying the Palestinian flag. Other spectators coming to listen and show support.

Regan Hyypio-Nunyez said, “There was no justification for what Hamas did, but there was no justification for bombing Gaza either. I haven’t seen much support here, but I wanted to be present for this.”

This gathering comes after protests at 20 campuses nationwide—including one at the University of Texas at Austin where nearly 60 people were arrested.

The protest in Waco was peaceful, and brought pride and support to those in attendance.

“I’ve been in this country for 42 years. This country is about freedom and it’s shown up now and I appreciate it," Alta said.