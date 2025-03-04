Watch Now
Downed power lines cause disruption at South 13th and Mary Ave in Downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Downed power lines at the intersection of South 13th and Mary Avenue in downtown Waco — authorities responded to the scene earlier Tuesday, after reports of the power lines being knocked down, likely due to recent storm activity.

The Waco Fire Department and Waco Utilities have secured the area, and residents are urged to avoid the intersection while crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation. Waco residents are asked to exercise caution and stay clear of downed power lines to avoid potential hazards.

