Deputy purchases booster seat for child during traffic stop

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A McLennan County sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his compassion and dedication following a traffic stop that turned into a moment of community care.

On July 6, 2025, Deputy Davila conducted a routine traffic stop and discovered a child in the vehicle was not properly restrained. After learning the child’s mother couldn’t afford a booster seat, Davila stepped in to help.

Instead of issuing a citation, he went to a local store and personally purchased a booster seat for the family, ensuring the child’s safety.

The sheriff’s office praised Davila’s actions as a reflection of the department’s mission to serve and protect, calling it an example of going above and beyond the call of duty.