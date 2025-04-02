'Costs are rising & funding is not': Waco ISD explains how inflation outpaces school funding

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — School districts are calling for state legislators to increase public school funding — here's how Waco ISD explains the lack of funding impacts student transportation.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Costs are rising and funding is not, so the spending is outpacing the funding, so we are asking legislators to increase that basic allotment,” said Executive Director of Waco ISD communications, Wendy Sledd.

The 2022-2023 transportation budget was about $3.7 million, and the adopted budget for 2024-2025 school year is almost $5 million.

This is more than a $1 million increase that doesn't meet the rising costs many local school districts are facing.

“Fuel for example has gone up 49.5 percent in the last five years, and we have not had an increase in funding from the state since 2019 — so think of the thousands of miles that we drive everyday without bus drivers,” Sledd said.

But the jump in gas prices is just the tip of the iceberg.

25 News met with Waco ISD’s assistant Director of Transportation Monique Brock — she says they are currently fully staffed with about 45 bus drivers, but on certain days, with people on vacation or call outs, she’s one of five people who step up to fill in for routes.

“That leaves no one here — if there was an accident, there leaves no one here. If a bus was to go down, we’re all on the road providing service to the community and the children of Waco,” said Waco ISD’s Assistant Director of Transportation Monique Brock.

Without a funding increase, they don’t have the resources to hire anyone new.

Brock says a funding increase would mean they could hire three more monitors on her special education buses.

“We’re going in the right direction, but do we need more? We do need more — the fleet is growing. With all of those things growing, that means we need bodies. We need people,” Brock said.

Which is why school leaders are asking for Texas legislators to pass a bill increasing the basic allotment funding for public schools.

“We are currently operating under a budget deficit this year, and we’re already trying to plan and prepare for next year — we don’t know how that looks yet, so we are preparing and we are meeting about that to decide if we don’t get an increase in state funding, we don’t know what happens next,” Sledd said.

Sledd also says without that increase in funding, districts are forced to divert funds from the classroom to things like transportation.

