Community indoor pool opens in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Doris Miller Community Pool is now open as this is the only indoor pool in our area with many amenities. Swimming is just three dollars a day with specials for aquatic classes as well.



For more information on pricing, amenities, and hours of operation, click here.

The indoor pool accommodates lap swimming, open swimming, aquatic fitness classes, swimming lessons, and private event rentals.

This is the only indoor pool in Waco



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The wait is over, as the Doris Miller Community Pool doors are now open. The project was a little delayed due to minor construction issues, but it did not cost any more than the original project.

Susan Krause with the city of Waco Parks and Rec tells me they’re excited for the community to have a place to swim and enjoy for years to come.

“We really wanted to have a community pool that anyone could come in and where kids could learn how to swim, they could have time for recreation, possibly in the future have some competitive or pre-competitive programming, water fitness classes for children and adults, so quite an array of aquatic activities, just for the communities to have access to that,” Krause said.

Starting in February, there are many options for our neighbors to enjoy.

“Having the availability of swim lessons for their kids, we’re going to do drowning prevention classes, and one of the nice things is we’re working with Sigma Swim, so they’re going to be coming in February, so we’re going to start swim lessons from three years through adults, so it should be a real good opportunity to get exposed to swimming, learn how to swim be safe around water,” Krause said.

