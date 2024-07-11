City of Waco says startup businesses are starting to boom

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"If we can be a convening point and central point of gathering, those resources for entrepreneurs that's something we spend a lot of time doing," said CEO of Startup Waco, Jon Passavant.

Startups and new ideas are happening in the Waco area — Bobby Horner with the City of Waco says out of the 347 new permits given, 30 of those are brand new businesses.

Places like Startup Waco may have played a big roll in that by holding connection sessions for up and coming businesses.

"You have the opportunity to build something," Passavant said.

"We're still small enough of a city that we're able to test an idea and to create something to actually put it out into the market at a much lower cost base then it would be at a much bigger city."

One of those new businesses is a coffee shop owned by Alex Sanchez, who says Startup Waco was crucial in kick-starting his idea.

"Being around Startup Waco has always provided a lot of motivation and inspiration from different people in different industries," Sanchez said.

When he was trying to hit the ground running, like many other entrepreneurs, he struggled.

"Every event they would have here I would show up in some fashion," Sanchez said.

The coffee maestro says he would grow his business by utilizing the resources provided by "places like Startup Waco and the Chamber of Commerce", Passavant said.

"The SBC are great places to come and provide those resources."

"We utilize Startup Waco for interviews and stuff to interview staff," Sanchez said.

Starting a business isn't exactly a walk in the park, but Sanchez says the key to success is having people by your side, that believe in what you're doing.

"What you really need is a support of the community," Sanchez said.