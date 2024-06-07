City of Waco replacing more than 100 old lead pipes following new EPA guidelines

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Several homes across Waco are serviced with lead service lines, but following new EPA guidelines, the City of Waco is working to replace the old lead pipes with new ones.



“This is the first time hearing about it — nobody even told us we had lead in our pipes,” Will Cannon said.

The City of Waco has completed an inventory of lead service lines after the Environmental Protection Agency issued new regulations.

“The regulations stipulates that if we do find lead service pipes, that we need to replace them,” Jessica Emmett-Sellers said.

Waco has more than 50,000 water meters, and through inventory, they found around 150 lines with lead pipes — something Cannon, who moved into his home in August, says he wasn’t aware of.

“Lead poisoning can’t be a good thing,” he said.

“That’s something that we’re working on taking care of very quickly to make sure that there’s no lead in the system at all,” Emmett-Sellers said.

Several of these lead lines are more than 100 years old — one of them leads to “Little Guys Movers”

“The city came out and talked to us about it," Michael Smith said.

"They sent a letter, and then they also came out and a gentleman introduced himself and talked about what was going to happen.”

Smith and a few other Waco homeowners with lead lines, tell 25 News that the city gave them a filter pitcher back in November to make the water drinkable.

“We were proactive and we already had filters in that would take out lead, so I wasn’t too concerned about it," Smith said.

If your home does have lead service lines, it’s encouraged to flush your pipes and use water filters — the city is working to replace these lead lines by mid-October.

