City of Waco opens newly-renovated Doris Miller pool & celebrates with the community

Doris Miller pool in Waco
The City of Waco, 25 News
Doris Miller pool in Waco
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco and the Central Texas community celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated Doris Miller Community Pool on Saturday.

"Mayor Holmes and Councilperson Barefield highlighted the pool’s role in bringing our community together and providing much-needed resources for swimming education, community programs," the city said.

Renovations began in October following a delayed start.

The city says it will have swim lessons, open swims and other aquatic programming for the community at the community center.

Some of the facility's upgrades include:
• Interior and exterior cleaning

• ADA compliance inspections

• Modernized heating and ventilation systems

• Upgraded steel decking and roofing

• New lighting, doors, and windows

• Pool system repairs

