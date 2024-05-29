City of Waco offers free home repairs with Home Rehabilitation Program

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Housing repairs can cost thousand’s of dollars, but the city of Waco is looking to help some local homeowners with those repair costs. They are offering a Home rehabilitation program.



One Waco homeowner signed up for the home rehabilitation program a few years ago, and is finally getting repair help.

The Home Rehab project focuses on major repairs like roofing, plumbing, electrical upgrades, ADA upgrades, foundation repair and lead base paint abatement.

The Funds are a deferred loan, meaning the homeowners do not have to pay back the money used to make repairs if they live in the home long enough.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This house is full of history and memories — I have a 33 year old daughter, 31 year old daughter and 29 year old son, and they were all raised in this house,” Steven Norwood said.

Steven Norwood has been in his Waco home for almost 30 years with his family, and over the years, the place of laughter and love has turned into a well lived in space.

“It’s just an older house needing a lot of small maintenance work that I’m really not good at doing,” said Norwood.

Norwoods home needs things like foundation leveling, window replacements, ADA bathroom upgrades and several other replacements — all totaling around $100,000, and because of federal dollars, Norwood doesn’t have to pay a thing.

“Which is mind-blowing — God is good, and I know I've got to be doing something right, you know, to receive this blessing that’s much needed,” Norwood said.

Six years ago, Norwood applied for the city of Waco’s home rehabilitation program.

“We focus on major systems like your roof, plumbing, electrical, those major systems people who encounter those problems would not be able to necessarily be able to afford on their own,” Galen Price said.

Now there are a few requirements — you must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income. You must have owned or lived in the home for at least two years, and your property should be in the Waco city limits, and outside the 100 year flood plain.

“No, it’s what we called a deferred forgivable loan — meaning that if you remain in the property for a certain period of time after work is completed, then each year a portion of that amount is forgiven,” Price said.

This is something Norwood is extremely grateful for.

“I will leave it to the kids and the grandkids — they will always have a place they can call home,” Norwood said.

Repairs for the home will take between 60-90 days, during that time, the homeowners are responsible for finding a place to stay, which is something Norwood is still looking for.

If you know of a place he and his family can stay, you can reach out to Dominique Leh through Facebook or email.

To sign up for the Home rehabilitation program, you can call 254-750-5656 or apply online

