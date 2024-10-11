City of Waco looking to add more parking downtown for future growth, events

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's downtown area is experiencing growth, and events like the Silobration are attracting more visitors, increasing the demand for parking.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a downtown area, so I think a lot of people coming into town expect parking to be a little difficult, but it has gotten so much better," said owner of King's Chicken Wings, Leo Spann.

Spann says he's noticed parking has improved downtown since he opened his business nearly three years ago.

"We have parking garages now," he said.

His business, usually located in Union Hall and Union Grove, set up shop at the Silobration this week — the event brought many visitors downtown and closed off some streets.

"The streets being closed are a little bit difficult but because we're in a food hall downtown," Spann said.

"It helps bring people closer to us because they are more encouraged to walk down the block."

For the Silobration, Magnolia promoted free downtown parking in these specific areas that include Franklin (west side) between 6th and 5th, Franklin (west side) between 5th and 4th, Franklin (east side) at 6th, Jackson between 5th and 4th and Webster between 4th and 3rd, but some visitors decided to use private lots to find a spot.

"We parked over at the church, but it wasn't too bad — it was $10 and it wasn't a far walk so it was nice," one visitor said.

Downtown Waco currently has free parking lots, garages and on-street parking options — the downtown area will see parking changes in the future as the city gets further along with the redevelopment project.

Waco's Director of Strategic Initiatives Tom Balk said in a statement:

"It is worth noting that the city has increased parking capacity for the surrounding area already with the addition of the parking structure at the foster pavilion that came online last year as well as through participation in the structured."

This isparking that came online with the AC Marriott Hotel development.

Regarding the long term parking plans, the redevelopment project will embrace a shared parking model that phases-in parking located in each of the four districts.

"The example most relevant to Silobration is a future parking structure is contemplated on Mary Avenue as part of a later phase (phase 1b 2026-2030) of the downtown redevelopment," Balk said.

