City of Waco, local real estate agents prepare to lease commercial space next to Foster Pavilion

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco and Cromwell Commercial Group will work together to market and lease 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.



The space is located on the ground floor of a parking garage the city built next door to Foster Pavilion at 600 S University Parks Drive

Local real estate agents and Waco economic development office are marketing the 20,000 square foot space

The goal is to cater to Baylor visitors and surrounding area residents and visitors.=

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's time for the return of Baylor basketball, but it's also the start of an important time for our community's future.

"I think athletic venues are such a draw and people love to be close to them," Toby Barnett said.

Barnett works for Baylor University near the Foster Pavilion area. Not only is this the home for Baylor hoops, it will soon be home to Waco's newest development area on University Parks Drive.

"I think the idea of having restaurants and things that will further enhance this space really is a benefit to Baylor and the community," Barnett said.

"I look forward to leaving a game and maybe enjoying a meal or coming to a game early to enjoy a meal."

The 20,000 square foot space is on the ground floor of a parking garage next to Baylor's Foster Pavilion, but that's just the beginning of the city's vision.

Due to privacy agreements, the city cannot disclose which specific businesses its targeting.

"There are a lot of opportunities to continue to build community and things that have gone on downtown," Barnett said.

"I think it's such a great addition to the growth and development of Waco."

The Cromwell Development Group is working with the city to fill the space.

One of the local agents leading the project Gregg Grime tells 25 News through email:

"Personally, I would love to see a large sports themed entertainment type restaurant. I think that would energize the plaza area and obviously bring good synergy on game days. We have already opened conversations with a few fine dining establishments, some smaller brewhouse and franchise concepts."

He says they are hoping to find tenants as soon as possible and have establishments open 9 to 12 months after signing a lease.

Next month, an additional 10,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant on University Parks Drive across from Clay Avenue will also be coming to the area, all part of the Riverfront Development.

