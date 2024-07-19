City of Waco budget proposes increase to monthly utility bill

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco homeowners could see an increase in their monthly utility bill — the increase would come out to an additional $7.38 a month.



The increase in monthly fee's would go towards replacing the City of Waco's "aging" and "decaying" infrastructure.

From 2023 to 2024 the bill of an average customer jumped up about $9. One resident says if the rates continue to climb yearly, he will have to find a second job.

The funds will go towards maintenance, improvements, and employee salaries, which one resident said is okay because it takes care of the day to day maintenance

“More money out of my pocket, it should be a decrease not an increase,” Jordan Lee said.

Jordan Lee is one of several residents in Waco who isn’t too excited about the $7.38 proposed utility bill increase, saying it’s already hard paying his other bills.

“You've got to split up your money, and my grandmother is retired and I help take care of her and she uses her money on certain bills and I use mine of other bills,” Lee said.

Many Central Texans feel the same way, saying the increase would be quote “annoying” or “difficult” for those on a fixed income.

The additional monthly fees will include a $0.60 increase for water, $3.12 for wastewater $0.25 for drainage, $1.41 for solid waste, and a $2.00 increase for street fees.

25 News reached out to Paul Cain, Waco Assistant City Manager about why they’re proposing the increase. He said in a statement:

“Over the last few years, City Council and staff have emphasized Waco’s aging and decaying infrastructure (streets, water lines, sewer lines, and treatment plants) and the need to replace this aging infrastructure.”

“It takes care of the issues that are here, and for the actual maintenance day to day,” Michael Manzullo said.

He says he’s alright with the increase since it’s about the same cost as a Starbucks coffee.

“I can probably do without one Starbucks, and it seems like it might be a lot but actually when you broke it down and told me the whole thing, it’s really not a big deal — so to me, it’s okay,” Manzullo said.

From 2023 to 2024, the bill of an average customer jumped up about $9 — Lee says if the city continues to make increases year by year, he might have to get a second job.

“I’ll probably have to get more income,” Lee said.

The City of Waco also presented this breakdown.

Water: Increase cost for maintenance ($1.9M), capital improvements (debt on bonds sold) of $1.45M, and employee salaries and benefits ($1.4M) which includes both compensation increases (raises) and positions added to facilitate conversion to a new software program for management of the department (includes new billing system).

Wastewater: Increase cost for maintenance ($1.1M), capital improvements (debt on bonds sold) of $2.67M- the largest single item being about ½ the cost ($35M) for the expansion of the Bull Hide Plant; and employee salaries and benefits ($545,000).

Drainage: The rate increase of 4% is to keep pace with inflation and to create sufficient revenue for an expanded Capital Improvement Program (projects identified in the Drainage/Stormwater Master Plan).

Solid Waste: Foreseeing the costs of the new landfill ($22.6 M) and transfer station ($15.5M), in 2024 the City began a plan to increase solid waste rates $1.41 per month to pay for these improvements as well as increasing operational costs (employees, fuel, supplies, maintenance). In 2025 specifically: Increases in purchased services (primarily hauling contract from transfer station to landfill) of $3.6M; Increases in capital improvements (debt on bond sold) for landfill and transfer station primarily of $2.5M; increased staffing for new transfer station (17 employees) and compensation increases for all staff- $1.7M.

