Charles Foster named head football coach and athletic coordinator at University High School

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD has named Charles Foster as the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at University High School.

Foster, who brings over a decade of coaching and teaching experience, has earned praise for his leadership, passion for student success, and impact on the University's football program.

Foster joined University High in August 2023 as defensive coordinator and played a key role in one of the most successful seasons in the school's recent history.

The Trojans recorded more than seven wins—something the program hadn’t achieved since the 1995–96 season.

Under Foster’s direction, the defense also ranked as the second most improved in the state across all classifications, allowing just 19 points per game compared to 53.8 in 2021.

"Coach Foster brings an impressive blend of experience, vision, and heart to this position,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer said. “His ability to connect with students and motivate teams has already made a difference at UHS, and we’re excited to see how he continues to lead our athletic programs into a strong future.”

Foster’s 13-year coaching career includes stints in districts such as Bryan, Copperas Cove, Galena Park, Navasota, Nacogdoches, and Bellville. Aside from football, Foster has coached powerlifting, track, and basketball, and has taught a range of subjects including physical education, business, technology, and accounting.