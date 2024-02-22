Central Texas AT&T customers upset after some experience 12 hours of no service

WACO, Texas — AT&T service has been restored after being out for hours beginning at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

25 News talked to one Belton woman who was severely inconvenienced by the outage.

As Jennifer Partridge left her family in Belton on Thursday morning to fly to South Carolina, her AT&T service went down.

“It was definitely an inconvenience that caused a lot of stress," she said.

She experienced a lot of stress because her maps weren’t working, and she didn’t know how to get to the airport.

“My fear is, I’m flying to Atlanta and Columbia and I have no idea where I’m going — I don’t know where I’m at, what I’m doing, and don’t have a paper map with me," Partridge said.

She wasn’t alone.

At the height of the outage at 9 ET, 73,000 people in Central Texas and across America were without service for hours.

Even AMR ambulances in Central Texas didn’t have service.

They said it came back up at 9:48, but it’s unknown how many missed calls went unanswered during that time.

25 News posted about the outage on our Facebook page and received several comments from people who were inconvenienced.

At 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, AT&T said they had restored wireless service to all affected customers saying:

“We sincerely apologize to them. Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future.”

For Jennifer Partridge, she’ll be changing some things due to the outage.

"Honestly I’m thinking about switching from AT&T altogether because it’s not the first time I’ve had problems with their service," she said.