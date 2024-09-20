Celebrating 35 years in Waco, Friends for Life to create supportive housing for seniors

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — One local nonprofit is celebrating 35 years.

Friends for Life has been in the Waco community serving our elderly population for more than three decades. It’s a non-profit with a motto to provide support services to empower seniors and people with disabilities to live their best lives as independently as possible.

To celebrate their continuous service, Friends for Life revealed yet another way they hope to change lives in our neighborhood. With more than 3,800 seniors waiting for a place to live in Waco, they have created a plan to develop supportive housing for seniors and adults with disabilities.

“We are going to create a compassionate care with supportive housing and services that we’ve been offering for so many years. And we will make it possible for seniors and people with disabilities to live independently and still be safe,” said Inez Russell.

Friends for Life is teaming up with the housing authority to make this possible. They plan to build a facility on Lakeshore Drive. We will have more details on the new development with future coverage.

Follow Dominique on social media!