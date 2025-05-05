Caught on camera: Owner recovers after Waco salon break-in

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Waco salon owner is recovering from a break-in early Tuesday morning, after surveillance footage captured a suspect shattering the front window and stealing from the business.



Mercedes Stovall, owner of Waco Color Studio, discovered her salon had been broken into early Tuesday morning, with the intruder captured on surveillance throwing a rock through the window to gain entry.

The thief stole cash, checks, a key, and other valuables, forcing her to cancel appointments and temporarily close.

Despite the setback, Stovall is determined to move forward and is now even more motivated to host her long-delayed ribbon cutting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Look at that glass that falls,” said Mercedes Stovall, owner of Waco Color Studio.

Early Tuesday morning Mercedes Stovall learned her salon, the Waco Color Studio, had been broken into.

“He looks around, takes a step back and throws a rock,” she said.

And she caught the whole thing on camera, so she and 25 News Reporter Dominique Leh watched the surveillance video together.

“See! Now I didn’t see that but it came all the way over here,” Stovall exclaimed.

Mercedes is talking about this rock, it’s the one that came smashing through the window allowing the intruder to come inside.

While inside, he took everything from their lock box including a key, their checks and enough cash to last someone a few days.

“Tuesday is normally the day that I come in, I check all the reports, I collect all of that and then deposit it. And that day I didn’t have anything to deposit,” said Stovall.

After canceling appointments for the day, and boarding up the glass entrance, Mercedes was able to open back up Wednesday.

But what she’s most looking forward to is her delayed ribbon cutting she’s been waiting to have since Covid in 2020.

“I thought oh my God, we have a ribbon cutting in two weeks and this just happened, Like I was so upset, but now it’s kind of put a fire in me, because I’m like we’re having this ribbon cutting and it’s gonna be huge,” said Stovall.

Stovall will host a ribbon cutting for The Waco Color Studio on May 23rd at the Mall Shops on North Valley Mills at 11am, Stovall says it will be a "big fiesta".

Follow Dominique on social media!