Cameron Park Zoo welcomes 'Mosi', a young southern White Rhino

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cameron Park Zoo has welcomed a new resident, Mosi, a 4-year-old Southern white rhinoceros.

Born on July 11, 2021, at the Virginia Zoological Park, Mosi arrived in Waco on May 20. According to the Cameron Park Zoo, he has adjusted well to his new environment. Starting Wednesday, June 19, he will begin rotating time in the exhibit with Ethel, the zoo’s longtime female rhino.

Zoo officials said the two will alternate appearances in the habitat for now, with the hope they will one day share the space together.

Southern white rhinos are listed as "Near Threatened" by conservation groups, with wild populations facing continued threats from poaching and habitat loss. Native to grasslands and savannas in southern Africa, the species plays a vital role in its ecosystem.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by and give Mosi a warm welcome as he makes his public debut this week.