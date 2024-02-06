Bilingual students at Waco High present solutions to problems they face in school

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A few months ago, a couple of students were handpicked for a bilingual design learning class, in hopes of solving the problems they face in school.

Now they’re looking to put their ideas in motion.



A group of four bilingual students presented their ideas on how to improve the school’s atmosphere .

The presentation was done completely in Spanish, giving students a voice they never felt they had and a newfound confidence.

Solutions the students came up with involved being a group of support for other Latinos in the school and even selling mangonadas to bring in Latino culture.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

A group of four bilingual students presented their ideas on how to improve the school’s atmosphere.

“We feel something on our hearts to help our classmates — Hispanics primarily.”

The theme of their presentation was mental health.

Zuresdae Carballo and her peers came up with ways to create a support system for other students by helping them feel represented and cared for.

“We want to give them a push so they can realize they have a voice and that youth people have a lot of ideas for a great future," Carballo said.

The presentation was done completely in Spanish, giving students a voice they never felt they had and a newfound confidence.

“I have always seen that in them, It’s in their heart language, their first language, and they could explain everything, so everybody could finally hear what they had to say."

Amanda Gabler says this project does more that create a better school—it shows the students they are the future.

“It gives them a door they can walk through, I’m alone here, I’m feeling upset, now they have students they can talk to, a group they can go to and we’ve always wanted that here," Gabler said.

Solutions the students came up with involved being a group of support for other Latinos in the school, and even selling mangonadas to bring in Latino culture.

“Like I would help myself, I also want to help others which I love doing that, that’s what my parents showed me, this is all something really beautiful."