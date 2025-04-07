Watch Now
Baylor's Robert Wright enters transfer portal after standout freshman season

Charlie Riedel/AP
Baylor's Robert Wright III (1) brings the ball down the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor freshman guard Robert Wright has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Wright, who earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors and was named to the conference’s all-freshman team, averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game this season. His departure comes as a surprise to the program, which had anticipated his return for a second year.

Sources say Baylor opted not to pursue several elite recruits, believing Wright would remain in Waco. His exit now creates a key vacancy in the Bears' backcourt for next season.

A highly touted recruit in the 2023 class, Wright is expected to attract interest from top programs across the country.

