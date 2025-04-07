Baylor's Robert Wright enters transfer portal after standout freshman season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor freshman guard Robert Wright has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Wright, who earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors and was named to the conference’s all-freshman team, averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game this season. His departure comes as a surprise to the program, which had anticipated his return for a second year.

Sources say Baylor opted not to pursue several elite recruits, believing Wright would remain in Waco. His exit now creates a key vacancy in the Bears' backcourt for next season.

A highly touted recruit in the 2023 class, Wright is expected to attract interest from top programs across the country.