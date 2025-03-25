Watch Now
Baylor's Jason Asemota enters NCAA transfer portal

Rick Scuteri/AP
Baylor forward Jason Asemota (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor freshman forward Jason Asemota has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the latest roster move for the Bears this offseason.

The 6-foot-9 wing appeared in 21 games for Baylor, averaging 1.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in 6.6 minutes per game. Defensively, he contributed 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest.

Asemota, a former four-star recruit, is originally from Massachusetts but played high school basketball at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona. ESPN ranked Hillcrest Prep No. 29 in the 2024 class.

His departure adds to the growing list of players exploring new opportunities through the transfer portal as programs prepare for the upcoming season.

