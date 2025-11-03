Baylor University celebrates nation's oldest homecoming tradition ahead of Saturday game

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University continues its century-long homecoming tradition, bringing together students and alumni for meaningful connections that last well beyond graduation.



Students at Baylor University are celebrating one of the nation's oldest homecoming traditions as they prepare for tomorrow's big game against the University of Central Florida.

The university has been hosting homecoming festivities for more than 100 years, making it the oldest homecoming celebration in the nation.

This year's events continue to draw excitement from both current students and returning alumni.

"Baylor has been doing homecoming for over a 100 years now," Austin Smith, Associate Director of Student Activities said.

The tradition remains a cornerstone of campus life that students eagerly anticipate each year.

"Homecoming has always been my favorite tradition at Baylor, just seeing all the alumni come back, homecoming is really for Waco and Baylor," Baylor University student, Bethany Spurr said.

A central highlight of the homecoming celebration is the bonfire held the night before the football game. The event serves as a rallying point for the Baylor community, bringing together students and alumni in a shared tradition.

"I'm most excited for when we light the bonfire and see everyone's faces light up," said Spurr.

The homecoming celebration creates lasting memories that connect graduates to their alma mater long after they leave campus. These experiences help maintain the bonds within the Baylor family across generations.

"They're really this opportunity especially for something like homecoming that is also geared towards alumni and students to really allow that group that had that experience and to kinda relive some of that while also still getting how things are changing and different each year," Smith said.

