Baylor RB Richard Reese enters transfer portal after 3 seasons

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Richard Reese announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Baylor.

Reese immediately impacted as a freshman, setting a Baylor program record with 972 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 198 carries in 2022.

During his Baylor career, Reese totaled over 1,500 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2022, Reese had his best season with the Bears, carrying the ball 198 times for 972 yards and 14 scores.

