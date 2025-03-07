Baylor RB Richard Reese enters transfer portal after 3 seasons

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Richard Reese announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Baylor.

During his Baylor career, Reese totaled over 1,500 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2022, Reese had his best season with the Bears, carrying the ball 198 times for 972 yards and 14 scores.